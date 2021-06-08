BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864,861 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of SITE Centers worth $395,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 65,907 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $958,946.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,220.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SITC opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -767.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

