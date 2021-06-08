Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,191 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $26.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.