BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,764 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

MVF stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0335 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

