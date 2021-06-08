BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $884.96 on Friday. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $831.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

