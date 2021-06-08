Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of BXMT opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.71%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,962 shares of company stock valued at $124,868. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,787,000 after acquiring an additional 61,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,176,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,492,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 744,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

