Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.77. Blucora shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 244,625 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1,763.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 47.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Blucora by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $1,591,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

