Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $890.50

Blue Prism Group plc (LON:PRSM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 890.50 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 909 ($11.88), with a volume of 352643 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.95).

PRSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Blue Prism Group to a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £868.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,132.09.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process assessment tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

