BlueCity (BLCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 10th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BLCT opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. BlueCity has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77.

BlueCity Company Profile

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

