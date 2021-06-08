B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given New GBX 625 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 504.09 ($6.59).

LON:BME traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) on Monday, hitting GBX 535.80 ($7.00). 3,294,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 557.70. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 339.80 ($4.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

