BMO Capital Markets Lowers QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Market Perform

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QTS. Mizuho reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.
QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
