BMO Capital Markets Lowers QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) to Market Perform

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $76.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on QTS. Mizuho reduced their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. Equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Insiders have sold a total of 30,613 shares of company stock worth $1,962,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.