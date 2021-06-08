BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 4,079 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 130.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Park National were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,205,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,183 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park National by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park National by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $126.98 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. Park National had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

