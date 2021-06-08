BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 19,618 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.23.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.