BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 5,360 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 69.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,713,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,440,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,116,000 after purchasing an additional 139,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

