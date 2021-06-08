BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 93,720 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,720 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $7,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,236,000 after buying an additional 1,804,433 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,245,000. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,180,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,724,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 475,568 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

Several research firms have commented on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

