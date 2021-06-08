BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 860 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $61,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after purchasing an additional 358,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 428.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 196,157 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 134,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at $10,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $88.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $102.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

