BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.03. The stock had a trading volume of 180,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,315,724. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.