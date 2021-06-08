BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. 291,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,469,009. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

