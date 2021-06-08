BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $884.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $831.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a market capitalization of $134.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.