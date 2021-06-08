BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 101,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $1,242,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 817.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 236,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 210,765 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

MS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,054,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

