BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $379.63. 50,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,487. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $373.45. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

