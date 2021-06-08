BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 4,030 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA remained flat at $$81.95 on Tuesday. 699,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,927,705. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $81.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

