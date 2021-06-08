Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Raised to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $42.32 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.