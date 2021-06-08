Bonded Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $151,052.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $151,052.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00026441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.57 or 0.00960498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.67 or 0.09648656 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00050180 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.