Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after buying an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of SCZ opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

