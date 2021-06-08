Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

TSLA opened at $605.13 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $656.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,629.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

