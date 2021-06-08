Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 30,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,403.6% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $336.60 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $231.47 and a 1 year high of $342.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

