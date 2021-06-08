Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 75,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth $132,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $81.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

