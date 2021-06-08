Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,346 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 33,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $642,392.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,552,723.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XHR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.