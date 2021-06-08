Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $53.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.