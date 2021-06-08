Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $376,003.32 and $32,998.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.77 or 0.00992093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.70 or 0.09867714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051126 BTC.

About Bounty0x

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

