Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $491.38.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $464.45. 22,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,867. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $292.41 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,467 shares of company stock valued at $12,992,174 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.