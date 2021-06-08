Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to announce $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.65. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,395,000 after acquiring an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after acquiring an additional 123,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $164.62. 77,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $166.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

