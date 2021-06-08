Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.08. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $279.48. 18,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,630. Autodesk has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $285.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

