Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Axcelis Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

ACLS stock opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,407. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.