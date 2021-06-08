Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.06 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $160.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,829. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,719.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,180 shares of company stock worth $64,580,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,285.7% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 31,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 60,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

