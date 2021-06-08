Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 34.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 170.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,389. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

