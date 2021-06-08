Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to Announce $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.95. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.34 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,163. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In other news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 30.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,879,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,799,000 after purchasing an additional 666,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $66,798,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 138.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 671,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,865,000 after purchasing an additional 390,126 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter worth about $45,784,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth about $49,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

