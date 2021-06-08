Brokerages Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to post $40.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.44 billion to $41.68 billion. The Home Depot posted sales of $38.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $143.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.95 billion to $148.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $144.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.77 billion to $150.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $309.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of $329.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $320.09. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,901 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

