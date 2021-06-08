Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $716.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 135,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.