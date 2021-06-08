Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.16. Allegion posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

NYSE ALLE traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $139.40. 9,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,703. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

