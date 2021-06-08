Brokerages Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Announce $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. American Woodmark reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,410. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

