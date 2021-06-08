Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.92 Billion

Brokerages expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report $5.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. Applied Materials posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $22.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.49 billion to $22.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.64 billion to $25.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ICAP increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,184 shares of company stock worth $28,549,930. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,386 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.82. 408,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,710,382. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.28. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

