Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,825,084 shares of company stock valued at $128,316,522 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $940,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,124. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -312.93.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.