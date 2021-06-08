Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $94.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.73 million and the lowest is $93.87 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $62.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $385.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $381.12 million to $390.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $385.16 million, with estimates ranging from $377.74 million to $392.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.96. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

