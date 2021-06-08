Brokerages Set Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Target Price at GBX 456.67

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 456.67 ($5.97).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Beazley alerts:

In related news, insider David Roberts purchased 16,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Shares of LON BEZ traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 309.70 ($4.05). 1,344,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,893. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 325.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.