Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) PT at C$390.30

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$390.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on CP shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$96.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$0.16 on Friday, reaching C$96.77. The stock had a trading volume of 47,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$342.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$66.43 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$64.51 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.351659 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.