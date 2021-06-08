Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target at $14.68

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.68.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF opened at $12.00 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

