Brokerages Set Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT at $65.29

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $48.83 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

