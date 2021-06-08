Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $24.00

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CLSA cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in HUYA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $15.46. 46,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,272,518. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.90. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.