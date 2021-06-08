Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) PT at C$15.82

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.82.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUN shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 in the last quarter.

LUN stock opened at C$12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0795747 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

